John Salley Believes In The Power Of ‘Plants,’ Including Cannabis

Former NBA player John Salley has been living a healthy lifestyle off the court and is even in business with his daughter, Tyla. The 23-year-old started the cannabis brand Deuces22 and is the CEO, so she’s “literally” his boss he says. She’s being honored as one of the to 50 women in cannibals and he says it feels like his daughter “went pro” and he “gets to go to the games.”

Before this business was born he realized that marijuana was powerful. He says he first tired weed toward the end of his time with the Lakers and thought, “I found Atlantis!” A whole new world was opened up!

In addition to the business he’s a vegan. So he says, “I believe in plants. I believe in plant medicine,” so his lifestyle and business go hand in hand. Learn more about the business at sp2life.com.

John Salley Believes In The Power Of ‘Plants,’ Including Cannabis was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

