Torry Story: A Stacey Dash Story

Stacey Dash is in the news now because she allegedly hit her husband. But, he reportedly got her out of jail. This is husband number 4 who she only dated for 10 days before getting engaged. Guy recalls a time that he worked on a sitcom alongside Dash and she played his wife. This was back in 1999 when she was popular so Guy was super excited, especially because they had kissing scenes. After one of the kissing scenes Guy noticed that one of the white men on set was her husband at the time. As if that wasn’t awkward enough, he says she was acting like a diva so she ended up being cut.

Torry Story: A Stacey Dash Story was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Exclusives
