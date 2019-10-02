Sam Sylk Reality Hour: My Mothers Health Issues Is A Drug Issue Too!?

When we are born our mothers take care and nurtures us until we are grown, however once we are grown the process reverses and it is us that must care and nurture our mothers in their elderly years. But what happens when your elderly parents health issue is a drug issue as well? Would you still bring her into your home to care and nurture her?

A woman reached out to Sam Sylk, radio host of The Sam Sylk Show on 93.1 WZAK, during his Reality Hour segment by dropping a letter in his Facebook Message box , because her mother moved back to the Land needing help with her health issues only to find that her mother has a drug issue as well and needs some advice on what to do.

Did Sam Sylk direct her to a nursing home or rehab? Take a look below to find out.

Dear Sam,

my mom recently moved back here to Cleveland not telling anyone she was coming to arrange housing or anything. She gets here and she’s sick with serious health issues involving her breathing but on top of that she has a bad drug habit (which involves fentanyl which in turn irritates her other health issue), now she keeps going in and out of the hospital coming out needing oxygen but wants to get high every time she gets out. Mind you she has 6 kids 4 of which are located near her but she lost custody of all of us and now we’re grown with kids of our own at least 2 of the 4 of us here have custody of our kids the other two just have themselves and they man also being the older of us. My question is what should we do with her? She wants to keep getting high but she’s also too sick, literally one bad high away from death. I have a professional license as well as a child in my home and my other sister has 5 children she even tried to let her come and she immediately got high in her restroom having to be sent out by ambulance once again but where will she go once the hospital discharges her again? What would you do if you were us?