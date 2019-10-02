While Tekashi 6ix9ine‘s singing performance has been concluded, new details regarding those connected to the Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods operation are coming forth. Tekashi’s alleged kidnapper has issued a statement in which the man claims the entire act was staged.

In an exclusive statement given to Complex, Anthony “Harv” Ellison and his legal team presented their side of what took place. This comes in the wake of testimony from Tekashi, born Daniel Hernandez, the rapper’s driver Jorge Rivera, and others who were involved or adjacent to the incident.

From Complex:

“Danny didn’t care if the stunt could be taken as embarrassing, he thought it was believable. He said it would even make some people feel bad for him, which was good after all the trolling he had done. It worked, even Shotti bought it.” – Anthony Ellison

Complex posted the full statement from Ellison’s representative Camille Cushman, which can be viewed here.

—

Photo: Getty

Rap Rat Tekashi Snitch Nine’s Alleged Kidnapper Says Act Was Staged was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 93.1 WZAK: