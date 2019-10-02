Ryan Destiny came to step on necks for Paris Fashion Week. The Star actress stepped out at the Ralph and Russo show giving us a LEWK honey! We are so here for it!

She was spotted front row in a Ralph and Russo white outfit. I love this take on a tuxedo gown and the white hat was just spot on. The high thigh high split and biased cut buttons give this dress a modern yet classic look. Destiny had ten white toes, a la Saweetie style, and served her signature brown lip. She was styled by Scot Louie.

Ryan Destiny’s style seems to just be getting better and better. We can’t wait to see the 24-year-old continue to evolve in her look. Keep clicking to check out some of our favorite fashion and beauty moments from this gorgeous girl. Which ones are your favorite?! We’re having a hard time choosing!

Ryan Destiny Is Serving Style And Elegance At Paris Fashion Week was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

