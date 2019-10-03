CLOSE
HAUGHT OR NAUGHT: Gabrielle Union Is Serving Blonde Bob Slayage [POLL]

When it comes to serving up a consistent hair slay, Gabrielle Union is leading the pack! Known for her fabulous mane choices ranging from sleek units, trendy braid styles, kinky tresses and everything in between, the Hollywood A-lister knows how to serve a look!

Now, the actress is living up to the hype with a new style. In true Gabby fashion, the beauty hit the ‘gram to debut a platinum blonde bob and we are absolutely here for it! I mean, judge for yourself!

Styling and profiling in a sleek bob, the style also features deep roots, a side part and bumped ends for chic detailing. She even topped off her blonde mane with an edgy purple eyeshadow look and peachy nude lips.

Gab has always been on one with her style and lately she has been serving! The “America’s Got Talent” host has been showing up and showing out in the beauty and fashion lane and we have been keeping notice!

The beauty has never been shy to take risks in the hair department and this look proves it! A true lover of the blonde shade, the actress has donned the hue before in a long wavy looks and trendy lob styles. We must admit, blonde is definitely her color!

What say you? Are you digging this new platinum blonde ‘do? Should Gabby stick to neutral hair hues? Let us know down in the comment section below and take our poll!

If you are looking for a little beauty and hair inspiration, then fashion month is for you. Twice a year, the best in fashion and beauty get together and show off the latest designs, trends, and in beauty looks. The benefit is already knowing what will be in style, in advance, leading you to be a whole season ahead of the game. As the fight for diversity continues in the fashion and beauty industry, we're seeing more natural hair embraced on the runway and more models of all complexions walking. While NYFW remains the most diverse, other fashion weeks are slowly following suit. It's great to see moments when they uplift Black culture and models. This season, we've seen a lot of teeny weeny afro's and short hairstyles embraced on the runway. Paris Fashion Week never disappoints and brings out some great beauty and hair looks. We rounded up our favorite hair and beauty moments from the runway that will help you plan your next look when you want something just a little bit different and definitely in style. Keep on clicking to see our top 21 hair and beauty looks on Black models. Share with us in the comment section which ones are your favorite!

HAUGHT OR NAUGHT: Gabrielle Union Is Serving Blonde Bob Slayage [POLL]  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

