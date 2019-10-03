via GetUpMornings:
Byron Cage’s new album, Isolation, is his 10th one and includes 10 new songs he hopes give people who feel isolated some peace. This week, he stopped by Get Up! Mornings to share his testimony behind the music
Collaboration Is Multiplication: 5 Unconventional Gospel Songs You Should Know
5 photos Launch gallery
Collaboration Is Multiplication: 5 Unconventional Gospel Songs You Should Know
1. Bebe Winans ft. Brian McKnight & Joe - "Coming Back Home"1 of 5
2. Missy Elliott ft. Yolanda Adams, Kim Burrell, Dorinda Clark, Karen Clark-Sheard & Mary Mary - "Higher Ground"2 of 5
3. Coko ft. Fantasia, Lil' Mo and Faith Evans - "Endow Me"3 of 5
4. Kirk Franklin ft. TD Jakes - "911"4 of 5
5. Fantasia ft. Tye Tribbett - "I Made It"5 of 5
Byron Cage Has A Word For People Who Feel Isolated [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO] was originally published on praisecleveland.com