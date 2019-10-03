The Extensions Expo In Newark, New Jersey Was A Hair Lover’s Dream (And Founded By A Black Woman)

Brands, professional hairstylists, and students gathered in New Jersey for the 10th Annual Extensions Expo this past weekend! A fabulous show where professionals and students could learn the ins and out of the hair business, network with fellow stylists and take their artistry to the next level, this event was the place to be over the weekend!

The annual event kicked off with various hair education presentations ranging from styling wig units to the difference between cutting weaves, natural hair and relaxed hair and the art of advertising. There was also a presentation that highlighted the causes of hair loss and learning how to properly care and treat Black hair. While we all love experimenting with our manes, it’s always important to learn how to properly care for our hair to promote growth and prevent hair loss and “The Causes of Hair Loss” presentation did just that!

“So many elements can impact our hair growth cycle from genetics to our diet,” Doris Mosely, certified trichologist and entrepreneur shares. “In order to promote growth, it’s important to adopt a healthy lifestyle and utilize products that are essential to your hair’s health. With so many products available, it’s easy to find a product line that does the bare minimum for your hair. Always do your research.”

Personally, one of my favorite moments from the even was witnessing the styling contests! One in particular, the weave competition, showcased the talent and versatility of the participants. Stylists were given the task of creating a specific quick weave hairstyle in only an hour. With only a bag of tools ranging from extensions, styling products, tools and a picture of the hairstyle they needed to emulate, professional stylists and students raced to complete their chic looks. From blonde bob slays, cropped cuts, fluffy fros and everything in between, I would have never thought you could create hair magic in only 60 minutes!

No hair expo is complete without training and the Extensions Expo delivered! With an array of hair weaving classes and hair extensions training, stylists were able to brush up on their skills and learn new tips and tricks to further their careers. Best of all, guests were also able to enjoy hair demos while asking questions to professional stylists. If that’s not enough, there were over 50 makeup brands, hair vendors and networking on hand for guests to enjoy.

DON’T MISS:

Are You A Stylist Living In The NYC Metro Area? Then You Need To Be At The 2019 Extensions Expo

Tomeka James Started The Extensions Expo 10 Years Ago To Fill Void In the Haircare Education Community

Here Are 5 LGBTQ Makeup Artists And Hairstylists You Should Know And Support

21 Natural Hair And Beauty Looks We Loved On Black Models At Paris Fashion Week 21 photos Launch gallery 21 Natural Hair And Beauty Looks We Loved On Black Models At Paris Fashion Week 1. SAINT LAURENT Source:Getty 1 of 21 2. CHRISTIAN DIOR Source:Getty 2 of 21 3. DRIES VAN NOTEN Source:Getty 3 of 21 4. DRIES VAN NOTEN Source:Getty 4 of 21 5. DRIES VAN NOTEN Source:Getty 5 of 21 6. DRIES VAN NOTEN Source:Getty 6 of 21 7. DRIES VAN NOTEN Source:Getty 7 of 21 8. DRIES VAN NOTEN Source:Getty 8 of 21 9. ISSEY MIYAKE Source:Getty 9 of 21 10. ISSEY MIYAKE Source:Getty 10 of 21 11. CELINE Source:Getty 11 of 21 12. CELINE Source:Getty 12 of 21 13. OFF-WHITE Source:Getty 13 of 21 14. OFF-WHITE Source:Getty 14 of 21 15. OFF-WHITE Source:Getty 15 of 21 16. OFF-WHITE Source:Getty 16 of 21 17. VIVIENNE WESTWOOD Source:Getty 17 of 21 18. ELIE SAAB Source:Getty 18 of 21 19. ELIE SAAB Source:Getty 19 of 21 20. ALTUZARRA Source:Getty 20 of 21 21. BALMAIN Source:Getty 21 of 21 Skip ad Continue reading 21 Natural Hair And Beauty Looks We Loved On Black Models At Paris Fashion Week 21 Natural Hair And Beauty Looks We Loved On Black Models At Paris Fashion Week If you are looking for a little beauty and hair inspiration, then fashion month is for you. Twice a year, the best in fashion and beauty get together and show off the latest designs, trends, and in beauty looks. The benefit is already knowing what will be in style, in advance, leading you to be a whole season ahead of the game. As the fight for diversity continues in the fashion and beauty industry, we're seeing more natural hair embraced on the runway and more models of all complexions walking. While NYFW remains the most diverse, other fashion weeks are slowly following suit. It's great to see moments when they uplift Black culture and models. This season, we've seen a lot of teeny weeny afro's and short hairstyles embraced on the runway. Paris Fashion Week never disappoints and brings out some great beauty and hair looks. We rounded up our favorite hair and beauty moments from the runway that will help you plan your next look when you want something just a little bit different and definitely in style. Keep on clicking to see our top 21 hair and beauty looks on Black models. Share with us in the comment section which ones are your favorite!

The Extensions Expo In Newark, New Jersey Was A Hair Lover’s Dream (And Founded By A Black Woman) was originally published on hellobeautiful.com