CLOSE
D.L. Hughley Show
Home

Jazzy Report: How Air Pollution Affects Mental Health

A new study shows that air pollution harms more than the environment. It also could disrupt children’s mental health and increase the risk and effect of depression and anxiety in children. The number of children who have been brought to the hospital after admitting to having suicidal though has gone up 44% after a spike in air pollution. Toxic partials in the air are believed to lead to inflammation of children’s brains.

Jazzy Report: How Air Pollution Affects Mental Health  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Also On 93.1 WZAK:
#WakandaCameToSlay! Black Folks Are Rolling Up To Theaters To See ‘Black Panther’ Like This…
60 photos
Videos
Latest
Sam Sylk Show Reality Hour
Sam Sylk Reality Hour: Wife Can’t Get Pregnant…
 6 hours ago
10.03.19
Clear It Up Then: Chingy Denies Dating Tiffany…
 6 hours ago
10.03.19
Nah Bruh: A$AP Rocky Encourages Men To Wear…
 7 hours ago
10.03.19
Stacey Dash Was Checked Off As A “White”…
 7 hours ago
10.03.19
Exclusives
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close