LOCAL NEWS: Shaw High School Marching Band Wins Competition In Nashville

 

 

via News5:

An East Cleveland City School District marching band is headed home with a collection of trophies after winning big at a competition in Nashville, Tennessee.

Shaw High School Marching Band traveled down to Nashville to compete in the Human Boombox Battle of the Bands at Hunters Lane High School Saturday afternoon.

The East Cleveland band competed against several other marching bands in the competition

LOCAL NEWS: Shaw High School Marching Band Wins Competition In Nashville  was originally published on praisecleveland.com

Exclusives
