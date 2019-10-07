Lee Merritt Is Looking Into The Murder Of Joshua Brown

Friday news broke that one of the key witnesses in the Amber Guyger trial was murdered in the parking lot of his apartment complex. Lee Merritt was the lead attorney for the Jean family and he and his team are now investigating the murder of Joshua Brown.

Merritt tells the TJMS crew that Brown’s family asked him to look into it, because “obviously they’re not going to trust law enforcement” to do investigate on their own.

Brown testified that he didn’t hear any lawful commands from Guyger before Botham Jean was shot; But he did hear Jean sing gospel music and Drake every morning. His testimony proved that in that complex, you can hear whats going on in the apartments from the hallway.

So far all law enforcement has is a description of an SUV.

Brown was reportedly shot multiple times. The curious part of this murder according to Merritt is that back in November of 2018, Brown was shot in the foot at a Dallas Club; another person was killed in that shooting. Merritt says that Brown “believed that he was the target of that shooting,” and was afraid that someone will come back and “try to finish the job.”

