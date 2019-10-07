Sam Sylk Reality Hour: Do I Know My Distant Lover Long Enough?

Things were so much easier back in the day. You met somebody, courted, then got married, end of story. Here in the new millennium folks are dating catfish, shacking up indefinitely and divorcing quicker then they said I do.

The question is how long do you have to know someone before you move in with them? A better question is, how long would you recommend a person in a long distance relationship wait to move in with someone, even better how long would it have to be before you drop everything and everybody to go live with them in a strange city/state?

A young lady’s family told her she better get on her computer and reach out to Sam Sylk, radio host of The Sam Sylk Show on 93.1 WZAK, during his Reality Hour segment by dropping a letter in his Facebook Message box , for some advice instead of requesting to hear Marvin Gaye’s “Distant Lover”, on the proper order on shacking up.

Check out if Sam Sylk sang “How Far I’ll Go” by Alessia Cara or “Mr Wrong” by Mary J Blige below.

Dear Sam

My boyfriend and I have been long-distance dating for 10 months and everything is great between us. We see each other almost every month and we’ve been talking about my moving in with him in on the west coast, which I want to do so much. The thing is he hasn’t met my family, which I wanted him to do before I moved, but things have changed and he is planning to get a place so that I can move in with him first and then he will save so we can come back to my home to meet my family. My family doesn’t like this idea and wants me to keep dating him long-distance for longer and/or for him to move here to our state, but that means I won’t be able to see him for months so that the can save to move here and it’s hard being away from each other. We want to be with each other and see where this can go. It may seem fast to my family, but it doesn’t to me and my boyfriend. Am I really making a bad choice to go live with him and get to see how we will actually be with each other when we make it official living together?