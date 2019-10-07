Cincinnati Might Be Outlawing Natural Hair Discrimination

Cincinnati City Councilman Chris Seelbach wants to propose a law that would prevent discrimination against natural hair and hairstyles in relation to race. The Councilman told the Cincinnati Enquirer, “People of color have been forced to regard natural and popular hairstyles – such as bantu knots, box braids, cornrows, dreadlocks, or Afros – as liabilities in the workplace, housing and public accommodations.”

The law would allow the city to investigate complaints of discrimination against natural hair and hairstyles. If discrimination is found, there is a fine of up to $1000.00 (a $100.00 per day) until the discriminatory practice is corrected. There will be a public discussion on the proposal scheduled for Tuesday with the City Council’s Arts, Youth & Inclusion Committee. The council will vote on a decision on Wednesday.

Earlier this year, California passed The Crown Act, a law preventing discrimination for natural hair. NYC released an anti-hair discrimination guideline for people of color and then banned discrimination against natural hair and hairstyles.

It’s great to see that states and cities are standing up to protect people of color and allow them the freedom to wear their hairstyles in the manner they choose. Historically, Black people have been inhibited from wearing the hairstyle of their choice in public and live in the fear of being turned down from a job for rocking their natural tresses.

We are just moving towards a time where all natural hair textures, particularly Type 4 are being catered to in society and seen more in ads. It’s time for workplaces to follow suit.

Beauties, what do you think? Should more states be pushing to ban natural hair discrimination? Why or why not? Sound off in the comment section!

DON’T MISS:

13-Year-Old Lexi Proctor Launched Her Own Hair Care Line After Being Bullied About Her Natural Hair

EXCLUSIVE: Lead Hairstylist James Pecis Gets Real About The Changes In Natural Hair At NYFW Backstage At Brock Collection

Celebrate Your Crown: Natural Hair Emojis Are Here

#NYFWNOIR: All The Natural Hair We Loved On The Runway From NYFW 2019 30 photos Launch gallery #NYFWNOIR: All The Natural Hair We Loved On The Runway From NYFW 2019 1. CHROMAT Source:Getty 1 of 30 2. CHROMAT Source:Getty 2 of 30 3. CHROMAT Source:Getty 3 of 30 4. CHROMAT Source:Getty 4 of 30 5. MARC JACOBS Source:Getty 5 of 30 6. MARC JACOBS Source:Getty 6 of 30 7. MARC JACOBS Source:Getty 7 of 30 8. PYER MOSS Source:Getty 8 of 30 9. PYER MOSS Source:Getty 9 of 30 10. PYER MOSS Source:Getty 10 of 30 11. PYER MOSS Source:Getty 11 of 30 12. PYER MOSS Source:Getty 12 of 30 13. PYER MOSS Source:Getty 13 of 30 14. PYER MOSS Source:Getty 14 of 30 15. PYER MOSS Source:Getty 15 of 30 16. ROMEO HUNTE Source:Getty 16 of 30 17. ROMEO HUNTE Source:Getty 17 of 30 18. ROMEO HUNTE Source:Getty 18 of 30 19. ROMEO HUNTE Source:Getty 19 of 30 20. CHRISTIAN COWAN Source:Getty 20 of 30 21. CHRISTIAN COWAN Source:Getty 21 of 30 22. OSCAR DE LA RENTA Source:Getty 22 of 30 23. OSCAR DE LA RENTA Source:Getty 23 of 30 24. OSCAR DE LA RENTA Source:Getty 24 of 30 25. OSCAR DE LA RENTA Source:Getty 25 of 30 26. MICHAEL KORS Source:Getty 26 of 30 27. MICHAEL KORS Source:Getty 27 of 30 28. MICHAEL KORS Source:Getty 28 of 30 29. MICHAEL KORS Source:Getty 29 of 30 30. MICHAEL KORS Source:Getty 30 of 30 Skip ad Continue reading #NYFWNOIR: All The Natural Hair We Loved On The Runway From NYFW 2019 #NYFWNOIR: All The Natural Hair We Loved On The Runway From NYFW 2019 Another New York Fashion Week is in the books. The New York City shows are often lauded for their diversity and representation on the runway. Attending multiple shows this season, one thing I noticed was the abundance of natural hair on the runway. Whether it was a Black designer or not, many fashion designers embraced Black culture, outfitting their models with braids, waves, afros and more. This season also leaned into models being able to look like themselves or enhancing their natural hair. We loved seeing all the natural hair representation whether it's teeny weeny afros, twists or elaborate braids. Keep on clicking to see our favorite looks from the runways of New York!

Cincinnati Might Be Outlawing Natural Hair Discrimination was originally published on hellobeautiful.com