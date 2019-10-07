CLOSE
LOCAL NEWS: Dave and Buster’s Close to Opening in Canton

The popular Dave and Buster’s is getting ready to open its 134th location in the United States.

This time, it will set up in Canton, Ohio, according to News5Cleveland.com:

The restaurant will occupy the top level of the former Sears store at Belden Village Mall.

They will open to the public on Nov. 4.

Dave and Buster’s also has a location in Northeast Ohio in Westlake.

 

