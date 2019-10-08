CLOSE
Lil Peep’s Mother Suing Everyone For Rapper’s Death

Lil Peep passed away almost two years ago due to a drug overdose of fentanyl and Xanax. The rapper’s mother is now suing her late son’s management and touring company, claiming the entities and their reckless behavior are what caused his untimely death.

TMZ reports that on Monday (Oct. 7), Peep’s mother, Liza Womack, filed a lawsuit against First Access Entertainment. She alleges that starting in early 2017, at the start of The Peep Show tour, Peep’s handler were aware of excessive drug use and even encouraged their use.

Womack’s claims include that her song managers gifted him a bottle of pills during a group dinner, and that he was routinely hooked up with “Xanax, Ketamine and other drugs” while touring. She also says Peep wanted to quit the tour basically because of physical and emotional exhaustion but management insisted he continue. 

Peep’s manager Belinda Mercer is particularly thrown under the bus, with Womack claiming she suggested the rapper take an excessive amount of Xanax so he could get sick and thus file an insurance claim to cover the cancellation of the show. Also. Womack claims Mercer had a sexual relationship with peep.

So much mess. Rest in power Lil Peep.

