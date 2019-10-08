As Tekashi “Henry Hill” 6ix9ine awaits a judges decision as to whether or not let the “gangsta” rapper turned snitch get out of prison in 2020 for helping the government put away his former Nine Trey Blood mobbin’ mates, one of the men that got caught up in Tekashi’s rainbow colored web is now pleading with the courts to bless him with a chance at a new life.

Complex is reporting that alleged Nine Trey “Godfather” Jamel “Mel Murda” Jones is asking the judge in his case, Paul Engelmayer, to consider a 78-month sentence before the court makes a decision on October 17. Back in April the former Byrd Gang rapper pleaded guilty to one count of racketeering conspiracy and one count of participating in a narcotics distribution conspiracy for which he faces up to 20 years in prison. But the artist formerly known as Mel Matrix is hoping the judge has some mercy as he wants to be around to be with his 19-year-old daughter and 5-year-old son sooner rather than later.

“To me, right now, the most important company to keep is that of my family and my children,” he wrote in the documents.

“Please allow me to return to them as soon as possible,” Jones added. “I don’t need a whole lot of time to fix myself. I need counseling and for you to believe in me, and see that I’m not the monster they paint me to be.”

Mel made it a point to state that the charges he pleaded guilty to were nonviolent and asked the judge for a “second chance” as he promised that he was “completely done with the streets.” Facing down two decades behind bars will have most people reevaluating their priorities, that’s for sure.

We’re not sure whether or not the judge presiding over this case will be moved by Mel’s words but given the history of our blatantly bias justice system we wouldn’t bet on it. It’s not like he’s a white woman who broke into a Black man’s house and shot him in cold blood.

The Tekashi 6nitch 9ine Files: Mel Murda Asks Judge For A “Second Chance” was originally published on hiphopwired.com

