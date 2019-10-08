CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Lupita Nyong’o Spits Bars As “Troublemaker” On ‘The Tonight Show’ [Video]

Bey and Hova's favorite actress dropped a verse.

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon - Season 7

Source: NBC / Getty

Lupita Nyong’o has bars. The Oscar-winning actress spit a verse as her rap alter-ego “Troublemaker” during her appearance on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon last night (Oct. 7).

After discussing how both Jay-Z and Beyoncé have name checked her in song, Nyong’o revealed that she was “baptized” troublemaker by rapper Common. And with a bit of cajoling, and a beat from The Roots, she blessed the mic.

“Much love to the Carters/ Hov and Beyoncé/ They always big me up in a big way/ I’m a brown skin girl so that means a lot/ Hov said we made it got an Oscar for my props/ Much love to Jimmy and The Roots ‘cause they hot/ Wrote a book about self-love Sulwe’s ‘bout to drop October 15th/ On time, to come/ Better go to commercial or these bars won’t stop,” she spit.

Bars, son. We’ll point out that Fallon just “happened” to have a mic and shades at the ready.

Watch the full interview below.

Lupita Nyong’o Spits Bars As “Troublemaker” On ‘The Tonight Show’ [Video]  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 93.1 WZAK:
#WakandaCameToSlay! Black Folks Are Rolling Up To Theaters To See ‘Black Panther’ Like This…
60 photos
Videos
Latest
Wendy Williams during an appearance on NBC's 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.'
Wendy Williams Gets Overdramatic When Telling Audience Member…
 18 mins ago
10.08.19
Maroon 5's 'Girls Like You' Video as seen on 'You Tube.'
Ellen DeGeneres Defends Her Friendship with George W.…
 1 hour ago
10.08.19
JT Of City Girls To Drop ‘First Day…
 3 hours ago
10.08.19
Sam Sylk Show In Studio Live Reality Hour
Sam Sylk Reality Hour: He Wanted A Fresh…
 3 hours ago
10.08.19
Exclusives
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close