Sam Sylk Reality Hour: He Wanted A Fresh Start But I Didn’t!?

When you fall in love with someone does that mean you should follow them to the end of the earth? And if you don’t does that mean your not in love?

A young lady was uprooted from her friends and family to follow her child’s father to his fresh start however his fresh start stinks to her so she reached out to Sam Sylk, radio host of The Sam Sylk Show on 93.1 WZAK, during his Reality Hour segment by dropping a letter in his Facebook Message box , to find out how to get out of her Green Acres situation.

Check out whether Sam Sylk convinced her to do the Green Mile below.

Dear Sam

My high school sweetheart and father of my child moved away to get a fresh start in another state. Prior to him moving we were living together and we were doing pretty good but none the less he wanted to just live some where different. He moved found another decent job and after 6 months he said he missed us terribly and wanted me and our child with him so reluctantly I moved. I can’t find a decent job and because we don’t know anyone here I can’t afford child care for real. I am miserable and miss my family and friends but more importantly their support. He is happy here and thinks I should be happy being a stay home mom and thinks I’m being selfish for wanting to leave. I love him but I don’t love where he has us. Everything is about him, but he says if I loved him I should be cool with that. My parents said they would pay for me to come back. Now he wants me to marry him. I’m so confused he has never mentioned marriage before.