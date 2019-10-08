Everything We Can Expect From Tyler Perry’s Groundbreaking Atlanta Studio

Tyler Perry is leading the way when it comes to Black people building power in the entertainment industry and his latest venture is history in the making.

According to CBS News, Perry hosted a grand opening for his massive Tyler Perry Studios in Atlanta this past weekend. The film complex covers 330 acres and includes 12 sound stages. It’s actually larger than the Burbank, California lots owned by Walt Disney Studios, Warner Bros and Paramount combined.

If that isn’t news enough, Perry is the first Black American to own a major film studio, period.

Celebrity attendees for the grand opening included Samuel L. Jackson, Oprah Winfrey, Beyoncé and Spike Lee. Perry went on to say that despite Hollywood not getting him, “I know what I do is important. I know what I do touches millions of people around the world. I know how important every word, every joke, every laugh [is]. I know what that does for the people where I come from and the people that I’m writing for. So, yeah, I get that.”

Perry is the creative behind 22 movies, 20 plays and eight TV shows. All of his work has led to this moment. He explained:

“I know for a fact that when I drive in through these gates, onto this 330 acres and see these 12 sound stages, and see the highway sign that says ‘Tyler Perry Studios’ as you’re making to the exit in here, as I come in here and I see these hundreds of people working, these black and brown – I’ve been on sets where I’ve been the only black face on, only black face, as recently as 2019 going, ‘Where are the black people in this movie?’ Back behind the camera? So, when I come to work here and every black person that comes to work here they go, ‘Oh my God, it’s heaven. Here we are. We’re represented.’ Where everybody’s represented. LGBTQ’s represented. Black, white, gay, straight, whatever. We’re all represented, working hand-in-hand, arm-in-arm.”

Tyler Perry Studios was built on part of Fort McPherson military base, which was once used by the Confederate army. Perry called it “poetic justice” that his Black-owned studio is now housed on land that was once used to uphold slavery.

The 12 sound stages at Tyler Perry Studios are each named after seminal Black actors and actresses including Cicely Tyson and the recently deceased Diahann Carroll. Included with the 12 sound stages is a full-on replica of The White House where Perry shoots his upcoming BET show “The Oval”.

Perry says this is only the beginning for his historical studio. He also told Gayle King in his “CBS This Morning” interview, “I tell you what I’m most excited about next is that pulling this next phase off is building a compound for trafficked women, girls, homeless women, LGBTQ youth who are put out and displaced and having a compound that is a beautiful place, right here somewhere on these 330 acres, where they’re trained in the business and they become self-sufficient, they live in nice apartments, there’s daycare, there’s all these wonderful things that allows them to reenter society and then pay it forward again.”

Remembering Diahann Carroll In A Lifetime Of Photos After Legendary Actress Dies At 84 60 photos Launch gallery Remembering Diahann Carroll In A Lifetime Of Photos After Legendary Actress Dies At 84 1. Julia - Season 3 Source:Getty 1 of 60 2. Millay Colony for the Arts Dinner at the Plaza Hotel, Source:Getty 2 of 60 3. 47th Academy Awards Source:Getty 3 of 60 4. Diahann Carroll And Don Marshall Source:Getty 4 of 60 5. Paley Center For Media's Hollywood Tribute To African-American Achievements in Television Source:Getty 5 of 60 6. 2016 ABFF Awards: A Celebration Of Hollywood Source:Getty 6 of 60 7. Julia Scene with Diahann Carroll and Guest Stars Source:Getty 7 of 60 8. Diahann Carroll and Jim Brown Source:Getty 8 of 60 9. Frank Sinatra and Diahann Carroll Source:Getty 9 of 60 10. 37th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards Source:Getty 10 of 60 11. 38th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards Source:Getty 11 of 60 12. Portrait At Mar-A-Lago Source:Getty 12 of 60 13. Diahann Carroll with Harry Belafonte Source:Getty 13 of 60 14. Bill Cosby and Diahann Carroll Source:Getty 14 of 60 15. In London Source:Getty 15 of 60 16. Portrait Of Diahann Carroll Source:Getty 16 of 60 17. BET's 2017 American Black Film Festival Honors Awards Source:Getty 17 of 60 18. Essence Black Women In Hollywood Awards Source:Getty 18 of 60 19. Diahann Carroll Reflects On Early Days Of Career Source:Getty 19 of 60 20. Julia - Season 1 Source:Getty 20 of 60 21. Julia - Season 2 Source:Getty 21 of 60 22. Julia - Season 3 Source:Getty 22 of 60 23. Dynasty Source:WENN 23 of 60 24. Diahann Carroll Source:Getty 24 of 60 25. Dynasty cast party Source:Getty 25 of 60 26. Heroes Of Hollywood Awards Luncheon Source:Getty 26 of 60 27. In the UK Source:Getty 27 of 60 28. In London Source:Getty 28 of 60 29. In LA Source:Getty 29 of 60 30. In the UK Source:Getty 30 of 60 31. Robert Goulet, Diahann Carroll Performing On 'The Bob Goulet Show' Source:Getty 31 of 60 32. Promotional Photo Source:Getty 32 of 60 33. Diahann Carroll Performing On 'The Bob Goulet Show' Source:Getty 33 of 60 34. Diahann Carroll Promotional Photo Source:Getty 34 of 60 35. Diahann Carroll Promotional Photo Source:Getty 35 of 60 36. Portrait of Diahann Carroll Source:Getty 36 of 60 37. Phyllis Diller, Julie Andrews, Diahann Carroll Appearing On 'The Julie Andrews Hour' Source:Getty 37 of 60 38. Portrait of Diahann Carroll Source:Getty 38 of 60 39. Portrait of Diahann Carroll Source:Getty 39 of 60 40. Claudine (1974) Source:WENN 40 of 60 41. Diahann Carroll Performing On 'The Twentieth Century Follies' Source:Getty 41 of 60 42. American actress Diahann Carroll pictured on her arrival in Sydney Source:Getty 42 of 60 43. American actress and singer Diahann Carroll, of the TV series "Julia" pictured at Sydney airport today. She is here for a season at the VChevron Hotel. Source:Getty 43 of 60 44. Diahann Carroll Appearing In 'The Twentieth Century Follies' Source:Getty 44 of 60 45. The 65th Primetime Emmy Awards Source:WENN 45 of 60 46. Diahann Carroll, actress, singer, arrived in Sydney today for an Opera House concert. Source:Getty 46 of 60 47. Diahann Carroll in Hot Tub Source:Getty 47 of 60 48. Diahann Carroll Appearing On 'ABC Stage 67' Source:Getty 48 of 60 49. Diahann Carroll Session Source:Getty 49 of 60 50. Ashford & Simpson And Friends Source:Getty 50 of 60 51. Diahann Carroll Session Source:Getty 51 of 60 52. Diahann Carroll Session Source:Getty 52 of 60 53. Diahann Carroll Session Source:Getty 53 of 60 54. Portrait Of Diahann Carroll Source:Getty 54 of 60 55. Diahann Carroll In 'Julia' Source:Getty 55 of 60 56. Diahann Carroll Source:Getty 56 of 60 57. Julia Source:Getty 57 of 60 58. Sidney Poitier Source:Getty 58 of 60 59. Diahann Carroll In Watts Source:Getty 59 of 60 60. Diahann Carroll Source:Getty 60 of 60 Skip ad Continue reading Remembering Diahann Carroll In A Lifetime Of Photos After Legendary Actress Dies At 84 Remembering Diahann Carroll In A Lifetime Of Photos After Legendary Actress Dies At 84 [caption id="attachment_3889002" align="alignnone" width="857"] Source: NBC / Getty[/caption] Prayers up. We have lost an icon. Legendary actress, singer, and activist Diahann Carroll has died, according to multiple reports. She was 84 years old. Carroll's daughter told the Hollywood Reporter that her mother died at her Los Angeles home after battling breast cancer. READ MORE: 10 Times Diahann Carroll Slayed "Carroll was known as a Las Vegas and nightclub performer and for her performances on Broadway and in the Hollywood musicals Carmen Jones and Porgy & Bess when she was approached by an NBC executive to star as Julia Baker, a widowed nurse raising a young son, on the comedy Julia," the Hollywood Reporter wrote. https://twitter.com/ava/status/1180159835989348352?s=20 Born July 17, 1935, in the Bronx, Carroll's career on stage, television, and film was noteworthy for breaking color barriers. In 1962, Carroll became the first Black actress to win a Tony Award for her performance in the 1962 musical “No Strings,” a role written especially for her by the American composer Richard Rogers. Six years later, Carroll starred on the hit NBC sitcom "Julia," marking the first time an African American actress starred on a television series in a non servant role. Carroll's groundbreaking performance as widowed single mother Julia Baker received widespread critical acclaim. In 1969, she became the first Black actress to be nominated for - and win - a Golden Globe award for her work on "Julia." A year later, Carroll would make history once again by becoming the first Black actress to earn a Primetime Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series. https://twitter.com/TheWing/status/1180164976134295553?s=20 And if Carroll's achievements weren't impressive enough, she also nabbed an Oscar nomination in 1974 for her role in the film “Claudine.” https://twitter.com/ava/status/1180177310961397761?s=20 She was also an accomplished singer, as shown in the video below. https://twitter.com/BlackMusicHstry/status/1180165558978977792?s=20 TV One remembered how Carroll would "go on to star in Dynasty in 1984 as the super sexy fashionista Dominique Deveraux, making her the first prominently featured African-American character on a primetime soap opera — a spot that wouldn’t be filled by another Black woman until Kerry Washington in 2012." Carroll's role as Dominique Deveraux in the prime time soap opera "Dynasty" proved to be a transformative experience for the actress. According to a Washington Post interview published in 2017, Deveraux was "an elegant songstress and businesswoman whom Carroll declared at the time would be television’s 'first black bitch.' She instructed the prime-time soap’s writers to 'just pretend that I’m a white male . . . and write the character from there.' And there, yet another breakthrough, America getting to watch a black woman complaining about the off-brand of caviar she had been served." https://twitter.com/ira/status/1180154333863657472?s=20 Carroll went into a bit more detail when describing to the producers of "Dynasty" how she'd like Deveraux's character to be. "The most important thing to remember is write for a white male, and you'll have the character. Don't try to write for what you think I am. Write for a white man who wants to be wealthy and powerful. And that's the way we found Dominique Deveraux," Carroll said in the early 1980s. https://twitter.com/TelevisionAcad/status/1180162768260853760?s=20 Carroll also played Whitley Gilbert's mother on the popular 1990s sitcom "A Different World." https://twitter.com/_80sPROTOTYPE_/status/1180172955428573185?s=20 She was married four times and is survived by her daughter, producer and journalist Suzanne Kay, and her grandchildren, August and Sydney. Carroll was first diagnosed with cancer in 1997, which she beat after undergoing surgery and radiation therapy. The experience inspired her to become a public breast cancer activist. She is also a founding member of the Celebrity Action Council, which offers services to homeless women struggling with drug and alcohol addiction or prostitution. The world will miss her dearly. Scroll down to take a look at dozens of stunning photos of her through the years.

