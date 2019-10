It has been rumored that Kelly Rowland is back on the market!

She has been married to husband Tim Weatherspoon for five years and the pair share a son together.

She hasn’t been seen with a wedding ring on in a couple months and she hasn’t posted about her hubby since August!

Source:essence.com

[Poll] Kelly Rowland May Be Heading Towards Divorce was originally published on wtlcfm.com

