Mary J Blige Avoids Therapy

We never know what celebrities are dealing with behind closed doors and how they feel.

Well one celebrity stepped up to let us know why she avoided therapy for so many years.

Mary J Blige said during a recent interview with SELF Magazine that she avoids therapy because she fears her secrets will be leaked.

She also said,

“For years I would not see a therapist…” says Blige, who worried that ”people would do anything for money, and how anybody at any moment can become paparazzi.”

