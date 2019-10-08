Ellen DeGeneres Defends Her Friendship with George W. Bush, Despite Social Media Hate

DeGeneres addresses her friendship with the 43rd President of the United States, who once was a guest on her talk show.

Here is a friendship making the news that you had never thought would ever happen: Ellen DeGeneres and George W. Bush.

The popular comedienne/talk show host and former U.S. President were both spotted together, along with their respective wives, in Dallas watching the Cowboys take on the Green Bay Packers.

That visual has angered a lot of people, prompting many to respond on social media to a point where DeGeneres had to respond on Twitter.

Here is a clip from her daytime talk show talking about their outing:

Yes, that was me at the Cowboys game with George W. Bush over the weekend. Here’s the whole story. pic.twitter.com/AYiwY5gTIS — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) October 8, 2019

DeGeneres basically explained how she and wife Portia de Rossi were invited to watch the game, and jokingly thanked the NFL referees on the Packers beating out the Cowboys before addressing the criticism of her Bush together.

From Fox8.com:

“Exactly. Here’s the thing. I’m friends with George Bush,” she said. “In fact, I’m friends with a lot of people who don’t share the same beliefs that I have.”

In other words, she is friends with a lot of people who are different from her.

