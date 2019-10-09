CLOSE
Mariah Carey Penning a Memoir!

Mariah Carey Kicks Off The Empire State Building 20th Annual Valentine's Day Weddings Event

Source: Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty

The second biggest female artist of all time is penning a memoir. Mariah Carey is in the process of writing about her life and plans to release the untitled book in 2020.

82nd Annual Rockefeller Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony

Source: Gilbert Carrasquillo / Getty

Carey spoke candidly in Variety’s Women Of Power issue about some of her struggles. She spoke on being married to music mogul Tommy Mattola, saying, ” When you’re with someone 20-something years older than you, and you’re a female, the perception is always going to be this girl’s being taken care of. No, darling. And they made billions of dollars off my incessant work. I did nothing but make albums. And I don’t want to give you more than you need because I want to save some for my book.

Carey also praised women for coming forward with the #MeToo movement and wished that she would’ve come forward with her experience with it.

On women in the music industry: I’m really proud of looking at Missy Elliott and what she’s had this year, even though she beat me for the Songwriters Hall of Fame.

On being biracial and writing/performing the themes song to ABC’s “Mixed-Ish”: When I was growing up, for me, it was very much: “You’re one or the other. Which are you?” And it’s very wrong to do that to a kid. And that message is a message that many racist people start feeding their children when they’re babies, so the hate gets handed down. 

On Glitter: “The album went to No. 1 this year. That was a huge achievement for [my fans] the Lambs, who by the way named themselves. I did not name my fans, and I think it’s insulting that other people have named their fans. But whatever; we love everybody.”

