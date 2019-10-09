JAY-Z Hosting Blackjack Tournament At Florida Hard Rock Hotel & Casino

JAY-Z isn’t averse to taking risks. So it shouldn’t come as too much of a surprise that the Hip-Hop mogul is hosting a blackjack tournament, but for the best of causes.

Page Six reports that the “Picasso” rapper will be hosting a blackjack tournament with a $100,000 buy-in at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida. The proceeds will be for a good cause since the competition is part of the Shawn Carter Foundation gala that goes down the weekend of Nov. 15.

The jackpot for the winner is a cool $500,000. If you’re not playing, you can kick in $40,000 for VIP access all weekend. Also reportedly part of the festivities are a black-tie gala, auctions and a concert headlined by Alicia Keys. A look at the Seminole Hard Rock’s website confirms Keys is performing “an intimate one-time-only performance to benefit The Shawn Carter Foundation on Saturday, Nov. 16, at 9:30 p.m.”

Sounds like the place to be in November, if you got the coin and clout.

The Shawn Carter Foundation was founded in 2003 by JAY-Z and his mother, Gloria Carter.

