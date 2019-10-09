Ex-‘Today’ Show Host Matt Lauer Accused of Rape, Though He Denies It

Once-beloved ‘Today’ Show anchor Matt Lauer is one of the subjects of a new book from his one-time NBC colleague Ronan Farrow, and it is more disturbing than you can imagine.

In Farrow’s book ‘Catch and Kill,’ a former news employee at NBC recounts her encounter with Lauer as reported by Fox8.com:

Brooke Nevils, whose identity was initially protected by NBC News at her request, agreed to talk to Farrow for the book. In the book, obtained by Variety, Nevils claims that Lauer anally raped her in his hotel room while they were in Russia for the 2014 Sochi Olympics.

Click here to read more of Nevils’ account in detail.

Nevils repeatedly told Lauer she did not want to have sex with him, but those rejections were ignored. It hurt to where “she stopped saying no, but wept silently into a pillow,” as Variety mentioned.

Despite the pain involved, Nevils said she had more intimate encounters with Lauer.

She told others what happened, but later went to NBC’s Human Resources department in 2017. Lauer was soon fired, and Nevils went on medical leave a year later along with receiving a payment worth over $1 million, according to Farrow’s book.

Anna/Diana/Adriana/Eva/Maja/Stella is just one part of a wider group of men and women who work to intimidate or suppress reporters and sources over the course of the story I report in Catch and Kill. It’s out next week. Thank you to everyone who orders it: https://t.co/ibgk5Id4GD — Ronan Farrow (@RonanFarrow) October 8, 2019

Lauer issued a statement denying that the rape took place, but admits that the sex was consensual. Click here to read his entire statement.

Overnight, troubling new allegations about former TODAY anchor Matt Lauer were revealed from journalist Ronan Farrow’s soon-to-be-released book “Catch and Kill.” @MorganRadford reports the details. pic.twitter.com/7ooO3oAJ5X — TODAY (@TODAYshow) October 9, 2019

NBC News issued a statement saying their “hearts break again for our colleague.”

Farrow’s new book ‘Catch and Kill’ comes out October 15, 2019.

