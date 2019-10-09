CLOSE
National
HomeNational

Rihanna On Being Asked To Perform At The Super Bowl: ‘I Couldn’t Dare Do That’

Rihanna is standing with Colin Kaepernick.

jay-z has been getting backlash for his nfl partnership, especially after the latest announcement that jennifer lopez and shakira will perform at the super bowl in miami. earlier this year, the nfl was allegedly struggling to find performers and rihanna was one of the people who they approached. now the singer is explaining why she said no. she is standing with Colin Kaepernick.

See Also: Michael Moore Begs Michelle Obama To Run For President: ‘She’s The One Person Who Could Crush Trump’

In her cover story for Vogue, the 31-year-old was asked why turned the Super Bowl Halftime Show, she explained, “I couldn’t dare do that. For what? Who gains from that? Not my people.

She continued, “I just couldn’t be a sellout. I couldn’t be an enabler. There’s things within that organization that I do not agree with at all, and I was not about to go and be of service to them in any way.”

Maroon 5 eventually agreed to perform at the Super Bowl in February and allegedly asked several Black artists to perform, too. Mary J. Blige, Lauryn Hill, Andre 3000, Cardi B, Usher and Nicki Minaj all reportedly said no. Rihanna gave a hard no back in October and even P!nk declined. Travis Scott said yes, and the rapper was promptly trampled by social media.

Variety.com reported that two sources were claiming Jay-Z was reaching out to Scott. Neither Jay’s or Travis’ camp confirmed the reports, which probably means it was true. However, it’s a strange twist, considering Jay has now partnered with the NFL.

In case you missed it, the Brooklyn native met with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell and said we are beyond kneeling and it’s time for “actionable items.”

It is also being reported that the rapper will be part owner of an NFL team.

Carolinas Panther Safety Eric Reid, who is still kneeling, blasted Jay-Z, saying, “Jay-Z claimed to be a supporter of Colin, wore his jersey, told people not to perform at the Super Bowl because of the treatment the NFL did to Colin. And now he’s going to be a part owner … It’s kind of despicable.”

Jay has also been slammed by Jemele Hill, Dr. cornell w. brooks, the former president of the NAACP, and many more.

SEE ALSO:

Naomi Osaka Consoling Coco Gauff At U.S. Open Is The Black Girl Magic Everybody Needs

Who Is The Odessa Shooter? The Internet Demands To Know Suspected Domestic Terrorist’s Name

Roc Nation And NFL Announce Partnership

Jay-Z Dragged To An 'All About That Bass' Hell For Including Meghan Trainor In NFL Partnership

12 photos Launch gallery

Jay-Z Dragged To An 'All About That Bass' Hell For Including Meghan Trainor In NFL Partnership

Continue reading Jay-Z Dragged To An ‘All About That Bass’ Hell For Including Meghan Trainor In NFL Partnership

Jay-Z Dragged To An 'All About That Bass' Hell For Including Meghan Trainor In NFL Partnership

Jay-Z is being slammed for the first glimpse in his partnership with the NFL, which includes T-shirts and pop star Meghan Trainor. Many people are asking questions. See Also: Michael Moore Begs Michelle Obama To Run For President: 'She's The One Person Who Could Crush Trump' The press release reads, "Today, the NFL and Roc Nation announced the launch of Inspire Change apparel and Songs of the Season as part of their new partnership. Inspire Change apparel, a new social enterprise model, will fund and support Inspire Change programs across the country." The release continues, "Proceeds from this venture will support organizations committed to the key priorities of Inspire Change: education and economic empowerment, police and community relations, and criminal justice reform. The Inspire Change apparel line, designed by artists, will be available later in the 2019 season. The lineup is then introduced, "Meek Mill, Meghan Trainor and Rapsody will be the first Inspire Change advocates of the 2019 NFL Season and will perform a free concert at the NFL Kickoff Experience presented by EA SPORTS MADDEN NFL 20 in Chicago's Grant Park on Thursday, September 5. Also performing will be Chicago-based DJ Pharris. A portion of both Meek Mill's and Meghan Trainor's performances will be featured in simulcast coverage of the 40-minute pregame show from Chicago." In case you missed it, the Brooklyn native met with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell and said we are beyond kneeling and it’s time for “actionable items.” It is also being reported that the rapper will be part owner of an NFL team. Carolinas Panther Safety Eric Reid, who is still kneeling, blasted Jay-Z, saying, “Jay-Z claimed to be a supporter of Colin, wore his jersey, told people not to perform at the Super Bowl because of the treatment the NFL did to Colin. And now he’s going to be a part owner … It’s kind of despicable.” https://twitter.com/josephperson/status/1162553068187262978 He also said, “He’s capitalized on this situation. Nobody to my knowledge talked about social justice before Colin started protesting. That was not a topic of the NFL off the field. For Jay-Z to come in and partner to address social justice, do it behind Colin’s back, get paid to do it … I don’t have words.” Jay has also been slammed by Jemele Hill, Dr. Cornell W. Brooks, the former president of the NAACP, and many more. Many have accused the rapper of selling out, especially since he once wore his jersey and allegedly told Travis Scott not to perform at the Superbowl. The latest news has gotten him more heat. See the reactions below.

Rihanna On Being Asked To Perform At The Super Bowl: ‘I Couldn’t Dare Do That’  was originally published on newsone.com

Videos
Latest
Tim McGraw Performs on the NBC Today Show Concert Series NYC
Ex-‘Today’ Show Host Matt Lauer Accused of Rape,…
 25 mins ago
10.09.19
2016 BET Awards - Backstage: All Access
Fantasia Told Sam Sylk This Will Be Her…
 4 hours ago
10.09.19
Nipsey Hussle Biography Coming Soon
 4 hours ago
10.09.19
VIDEO | Will Smith Reveals the Wild Advice…
 5 hours ago
10.09.19
Exclusives
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close