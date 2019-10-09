CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Nipsey Hussle Biography Coming Soon

Lauren London and Nipsey Hussle GQ Shoot

Source: Awol Erizku / Awol Erizku

A book about Nipsey Hussle will be released and on shelves by March 4, 2020.

The rapper was killed earlier this year and it touched so many lives.

The book is called ‘The Marathon Don’t Stop’ and it  will include interviews, commentary from Nipsey and rappers close to him.

All the proceeds from this book will be donated to his estate.

LongLiveNipsey!

Nipsey Hussle’s Team Announces PUMA Collaboration

Lauren London Shares Heartbreaking Post About Nipsey Hussle: “I Feel Lost Without You” [PHOTOS]

Love Never Dies: Nipsey Hussle &amp; Lauren London Through The Years

Source: billboard.com

 

Nipsey Hussle Biography Coming Soon  was originally published on wtlcfm.com

Also On 93.1 WZAK:
#WakandaCameToSlay! Black Folks Are Rolling Up To Theaters To See ‘Black Panther’ Like This…
60 photos
Videos
Latest
Tim McGraw Performs on the NBC Today Show Concert Series NYC
Ex-‘Today’ Show Host Matt Lauer Accused of Rape,…
 27 mins ago
10.09.19
2016 BET Awards - Backstage: All Access
Fantasia Told Sam Sylk This Will Be Her…
 4 hours ago
10.09.19
Nipsey Hussle Biography Coming Soon
 4 hours ago
10.09.19
VIDEO | Will Smith Reveals the Wild Advice…
 5 hours ago
10.09.19
Exclusives
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close