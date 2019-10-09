On Tuesday’s episode of “The Late Show,” host Stephen Colbert asked “Gemini Man” star Will Smith to name a piece of advice he’d give his younger self.

“Hey man, don’t do ‘Wild Wild West.’” Smith eventually settled on this response:

“I would say ‘dude, do Neo,’ because I got offered ’The Matrix,” he continued, eliciting groans from the audience.

Check out the clip here:https://youtu.be/7m3tOewFu98

VIDEO | Will Smith Reveals the Wild Advice He Would Give His Younger Self was originally published on wtlcfm.com

Also On 93.1 WZAK: