WZAK’s DJ HazMatt Is Back with a ROUGH Browns-49ers Recap!

Haz Matthews

Source: n/a / creative services

As you know, the Cleveland Browns got blown out in a big (and BAD) way by the San Francisco 49ers, with the Brownies only scoring a total of THREE, while SanFran scored a whooping 31!

Need we say no more.

At least 93.1 WZAK’s all-star DJ HazMatt is here to break down the game set to Lizzo’s “Truth Hurts.”

(Boy, did that game hurt)

Here’s Haz with the recap:

Here’s to the Browns regrouping for Sunday against the Seattle Seahawks.

You can catch DJ HazMatt on 93.1 WZAK every weekday on the turntables during the Lunch Mix on Sam Sylk’s show at Noon, on the Saturday Night House Party from 8 p.m. to Midnight, and on the mic from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Haz is also on TV every weeknight at 1 a.m. on ‘Dish Nation’ on WBNX-TV55.

 

