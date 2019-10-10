Sam Sylk Reality Hour: My Messy Facebook Friend!!

Don’t you hate when people hide behind their Facebook page, and put your business out there without your permission for messy public opinion?

How do you fight back against a friend that is always putting your business on Facebook streets? Do like this listener did a reached out to Sam Sylk, radio host of The Sam Sylk Show on 93.1 WZAK, during his Reality Hour segment by dropping a letter in his Facebook Message box .

Check out whether Sam Sylk told her to block and report her friend for harassment or take the high road and unfriend her, not only from her page but from her life.

Dear Sam

I have a friend (well a so called friend) that every time she has a problem with something I say or do she posts these stories on Facebook. She doesn’t use my name but I know she is talking about me. This weekend she called her self posting a lil thing on there basically saying that my man is a bum and when I called her and said up front look why can’t you just talk to me about whatever your so-called problems are with me why can’t you talk to me. She says well its really just away of starting up conversations on FB and getting advice on how to deal with me!? She is always coming to me for help but she can’t talk to me woman to woman. Am I over reacting or as a friend does she owe me more?