Kanye West Takes Swizz Beatz On Wyoming Adventure Ahead Of Studio Session

Kanye West is still a recording artist one can safely assume, and video footage has surfaced recently that confirms that fact. In a video featuring he and Swizz Beatz going on an outdoors adventure, the footage also shows the pair working together on music.

Originally posted by music executive Abou “Bu” Thiam, the video shows Swizzy and Yeezy traipsing through the snowy Wyoming fields in a military-styled ATV, even going across a small lake or pond. It was apparently cold outside and inside the vehicle as their breath could be seen as they talked and laughed.

The clip then flips to West and Beatz inside a much warmer, cozier studio hammering out beats. Of course, it isn’t known what the gentlemen were working on.

