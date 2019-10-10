Oprah Winfrey has donated $13 million to a top Georgia university.

A week after giving over $1 million to the United Negro College Fund, the media mogul has written a check to Morehouse College in Atlanta.

The university was established 160 years ago to educate African-American men.

Oprah made the announcement of her latest gift while speaking at the college, where she was being honored for a previous donation of $12 million 30 years ago, which has helped cover almost 600 students’ education.

Winfrey is in Atlanta after helping pal Tyler Perry launch his new studio complex in the city over the weekend.

Her total $25 million donation to Morehouse is the largest ever given to the school.

“I can’t wait to see what they (students) do with their future,” Oprah said as she made her latest gift.

Oprah Winfrey Gifts $13 Million To Historic University was originally published on wtlcfm.com

Also On 93.1 WZAK: