CLOSE
- Lifestyle
Home- Lifestyle

Black Girl Problems: How Do You Handle A Guy Who’s Too Old Or Too Young For You

Dating is fun and sometimes funny! But when it comes to dating a guy too young things can get interesting. Sherri is okay with it but she finds herself having to remind guys that she needs a break because she’s not like their PlayStation. An older man might be better because all you have to rub his thigh and he knows all of the good buffets and bingo spots.

Black Girl Problems: How Do You Handle A Guy Who’s Too Old Or Too Young For You  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Also On 93.1 WZAK:
#WakandaCameToSlay! Black Folks Are Rolling Up To Theaters To See ‘Black Panther’ Like This…
60 photos
Videos
Latest
Pusha T Threatens To Punish Those Who Leak…
 23 hours ago
10.14.19
Pharrell Announces 2nd Annual Something In The Water…
 1 day ago
10.14.19
Nicki Minaj & Tracy Chapman Fail To Reach…
 1 day ago
10.14.19
Haz Matthews AKA DJ HazMatt
WZAK’s DJ HazMatt Stops By WKYC 3News’ “Lunch…
 1 day ago
10.14.19
Exclusives
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close