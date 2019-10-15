LOCAL NEWS: Earthquake Reported in Lake County

Eastern Lake County Ohio residents may have felt the earth moving in the late night or early morning of October 15, 2019.
From FOX8.com:
The United States Geological Survey recorded a 2.6 magnitude earthquake near Madison early Tuesday morning.
The earthquake happened at about 1:25 a.m. and had a depth of about 5 kilometers.
No damages and injuries are known.
Here is what a South Madison, Ohio resident captured on video what happened when the earthquake took place:
