LOCAL NEWS: Earthquake Reported in Lake County

Eastern Lake County Ohio residents may have felt the earth moving in the late night or early morning of October 15, 2019.

From FOX8.com:

The United States Geological Survey recorded a 2.6 magnitude earthquake near Madison early Tuesday morning. The earthquake happened at about 1:25 a.m. and had a depth of about 5 kilometers.

No damages and injuries are known.

Here is what a South Madison, Ohio resident captured on video what happened when the earthquake took place:

