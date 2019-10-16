Sam Sylk Reality Hour: My Wife Catfished An Innocent Woman!?

We are are supposed to grow in our relationships over the year, but we assume that the growth would be moving forward in a positive way with time. But what happens when that relationship growth not only stunts, but moves back to high school days?

A gentleman reach out to Sam Sylk, radio host of The Sam Sylk Show on 93.1 WZAK, during his Reality Hour segment by dropping a letter in his Facebook Message box, because his with has decided to go fishing without license and is catching the wrong fish.

Check out below to see if Sam Sylk told him to throw the fish back or clean and freeze it.

Dear Sam,

My wife has gotten jealous to the point she is acting a little reckless. My wife went through my phone without my knowledge text a woman she thought I was messing around with. She texted the woman to meet her at a coffee shop thinking it was me. She proceeded to question the this woman about the nature of our relationship. When she was satisfied that it was nothing at all she apologized to the woman. My wife never told me about it however the woman did, and she was upset about the whole situation, because we were communicating because we were working on a project for my job. The question is what do I do and how do I handle my wife’s new investigative practices?