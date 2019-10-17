Jonah Hill No Longer In Talks To Be In New ‘Batman’ Film

Just when it seemed like Matt Reeves The Batman was rounding out an impressive cast with Robert Pattinson as the caped crusader, Jonah Hill as an unnamed villain, and Zoe Kravitz as Catwoman, it’s being reported that Hill is no longer in talks to play the antagonist in the highly anticipated Batman reboot.

According to Deadline negotiations between Warner Bros. and Jonah Hill broke down this week but no specific reason was given as to why. Prior to this news Hill was expected to play the part of either The Penguin or The Riddler in the Matt Reeves directed film. While some fans might still be holding out hope that Hill and Warner Bros. would eventually restart negotiations, the report states that Warner is “eyeing new candidates already for one of those roles in the Matt Reeves-directed DC movie.”

Interestingly enough Jonah Hill’s comic bro Seth Rogen was considered to take on the role of The Penguin but no official offer was ever made. That does make us wonder why is Warner Bros. looking at comedic actors to take on the villain role in their next Batman film? Didn’t exactly work out too well for Jim Carrey in Batman Forever or Arnold Schwarzenegger in Batman & Robin. Yes, Ah’nold isn’t a comedic actor but they tried to make him funny in that Joel Schumacher directed debacle and it turned into an atrocity.

Hopefully, Warner Bros. ultimately chooses wisely and doesn’t end up casting Zach Galifianakis or something.

