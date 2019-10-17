CLOSE
D.L. Hughley Show
Jazzy Report: California Is Doing Something About The Number Of Black Women Dying During Childbirth

Black women are dying during child birth at much higher rates than white women. California Governor, Gavin Newsom, has signed a new bill into law which would seek to pay extra attention to black women during childbirth. Hospitals, health care providers, and other medical services would have to implement implicit bias training, especially for those who provide perinatal care. They will also be required to track additional data around pregnancy related deaths.

Jazzy Report: California Is Doing Something About The Number Of Black Women Dying During Childbirth  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

