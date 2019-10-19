LOCAL NEWS: Major Changes Could Be Taking Shape at Cleveland’s School District

The look of the school district in the City of Cleveland might look drasticly different as population continues to decrease.

From Cleveland19.com:

The Cleveland Metropolitan School District has released its list of recommendations regarding the merger, closure, and shuffling of school buildings and programs across the district. CEO Eric Gordon says this follows more than a year of researching and surveying district kids and parents about what they wanted to see.

Due to enrollment continuing to plummet, several K-8 schools might close, while some high schools could be “phasing out” and merge operations.

For the link to the recommendations from the CMSD, click here.

Here is a more detailed report on the district proposal.

Article Courtesy of WOIO 19 News Cleveland

First Picture Courtesy of andresr and Getty Images

Second Picture Courtesy of Phutawan Se / EyeEm and Getty Images