LOCAL NEWS: What Could Be Changing at Cleveland’s Schools?

The City of Cleveland is facing some tough issues, especially concerning its school district. Population loss, along with a decrease in the amount of students in classrooms, is a key factor in a difficult start to the new academic year.

Now, the Cleveland Metropolitan School District is considering a drastic step in restructuring for the future in order to maintain giving students the best in educational programs and services.

In order to do so, some of the schools may have to close or merge operations.

While CMSD Eric Gordon said the decision was “not an easy one to make,” residents and district graduates are not thrilled to hear about the changes the district is proposing. The school board has yet to vote on the CMSD’s plan.

School enrollment across the city is reported to continue to decline for the next few years.

Here are the changes alone that are proposed for the high schools as reported by News5Cleveland.com:

MLK Jr., Glenville, and Collinwood would merge into the Glenville campus.

East Tech would become the consolidated campus for New Tech East, East Tech, Washington Park and Jane Addams

