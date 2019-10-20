CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Sam Sylk Reality Hour: I Want My Son To Snitch On His Brother

sam sylk web features

Source: sam sylk web features / CS

We all live by a code, but we find as we grow older some of these codes we live by affect others in a negative way. Also as we grow in maturation we understand that we have to break these codes but find it hard at times especially when the code harms our children.  But can you imagine dealing with a child that wants to live by the code for only to hurt him to benefit your other child that is messing up?

A mother reached out to Sam Sylk, radio host of The Sam Sylk Show on 93.1 WZAK, during his Reality Hour segment by dropping a letter in his Facebook Message box, to get his help with wanting her son to snitch on his brother.

Look below to find out how Sam Sylk gave this mother advice on how to deal with a child that believes snitches get stitches below.

Dear Sam

My grown son borrowed his brothers car and hit somebody. He convinced the person to exchange insurance information. My issue is he used my other sons insurance card, so that person thinks it’s him. When I confronted him about it he had the nerve to get mad at me. My son who’s car it is doesn’t want his brother to get in trouble, because he thinks his license is suspended. I told him he shouldn’t worry about it. I told him you can’t always have your brothers back especially if it hurts you. Can you help?

[ione_media_gallery id=”3854180″ overlay=”true”]

- Relationships , advice , dating , Love , marriage , radio , Radio Show , Reality Hour , Reality Rewind , Sam Sylk , Sam Sylk Show

[ione_promo_show id="tvone" layout="sidebar"]
Videos
Latest
Fugees Live At The Forum
Fugees Pras: Gina Rodriguez Needed To Earn A…
 19 mins ago
10.20.19
Pepsi Zero Sugar Super Bowl LI Halftime Show
Lady Gaga While In The Arms Of A…
 24 mins ago
10.20.19
US-PEOPLE-politics-RACE-TRUMP-KANYE
Kanye West Denied Trademark Of ‘Sunday Service’
 30 mins ago
10.20.19
Sam Sylk Show Reality Hour
Sam Sylk Reality Hour: I Want My Son…
 36 mins ago
10.20.19
Exclusives
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close