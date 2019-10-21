Kirk Franklin’s Speech On Race Cut Out Of Awards Show!

via krnb:

Kirk Franklin’s not too happy right now. The “Wanna Be Happy” singer recently won Gospel Artist Of The Year at the GMA Dove Awards and instead of the traditional acceptance speech, he made a very impassioned speech encouraging the “church” to take a stand on racial injustice.

Franklin was given a standing ovation and very positive affirmation on the speech from the mostly white audience at the awards show, but when the show aired on Christian network TBN days later, his speech was edited out.

“The church’s silence on this is becoming very numb. We should be disappointed. We should be controlling the narrative and not the world” Franklin said. “We should be leading the charge. The response that night was incredible. The audience is 85% is white. It was a standing ovation…TBN edited it! Usually television shows edit for commercials but TBN doesn’t have commercials.”

Although Franklin’s speech was edited out of the televised broadcast, it was still captured on tape.

See the FULL speech here:

