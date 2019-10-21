LOCAL NEWS: Cleveland Hopkins Airport Planning New Master Plan

The City of Cleveland has recently spent $4.5 million for RS&H to present a brand new master plan for Hopkins International Airport that will replace the last that was introduced in 2012.

When the 2012 plan was introduced, the airport did not anticipate Continental Airlines leaving as its hub (which they did in 2014), concourse D being vacant and unused for years, Continental merging its operations with United Airlines, and how technology has changed the way consumers buy tickets and fly out of airports.

Now, Cleveland is working on a newer master plan that is slated to be done by 2021.

From Cleveland19.com:

The city announced today they awarded RS&H, an architecture, engineering and consulting services firm, $4.5 million to come up with a plan on paper. The possible changes could include everything from terminals, to layout of the airfield, facilities for aircraft and environmental concerns.

Cleveland Mayor Frank G. Jackson says this is to make sure Hopkins stays competitive and “grow in the number of flight options.”

