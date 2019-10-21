LOCAL NEWS: Raising Cane’s to Open Up More Locations in the Cleveland Area

Get ready chicken lovers! Raising Cane’s is planning to expand on their location offerings in Northeast Ohio.

The fast-food restaurant specializing in chicken tenders is adding two branches along with locations already open in Lakewood, Strongsville, Kent, and Canton.

One in Rocky River, with the other in Brooklyn replacing the long-gone Perkins on Tiedeman Road

From WKYC.com:

In a release, Raising Cane’s says the Brooklyn location is expected to open in November at 5180 Tiedeman Road in Brooklyn. Then, in late January, a new Raising Cane’s will open at 21330 Center Ridge Road in Rocky River.

No word on when either location will officially open, though Raising Cane’s took to Twitter announcing its Brooklyn location is coming “soon.”

Hey Brooklyn OH Caniacs, Raising Cane's is Coming Soon! Retweet & tag a friend for a chance to win a $25 gift card to celebrate. #GrandOpening #ComingSoon pic.twitter.com/bs8ao68dtd — Raising Cane's Ohio (@RaisingCanesOH) October 21, 2019

