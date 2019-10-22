CLOSE
Sam Sylk Reality Hour: I Think My Man Is Lil Too Nasty!?

When you’re in love is there ever a wrong time to show affection?  She you ever shoot down the advances of your loved one? Well a listener reached out to Sam Sylk, radio host of The Sam Sylk Show on 93.1 WZAK, during his Reality Hour segment by dropping a letter in his Facebook Message box, because she thought her boo thang was doing the most and being a little nasty.

Take a listen below to see if Sam Sylk sang “I’m Sorry Miss Jackson” or “Miss Jackson if you Nasty” to her below.

Dear Sam,

I do not like it when my man tries to make sexual advances towards me when I’m on the phone especially with my parents or family members. I’ve told him this sooooo many times and yet he continues to do it. He gets mad when I push his hand away and give him the “I’m annoyed with you or STOP IT face “. After I get off the phone it tends to lead to an argument. He thinks that because I’m his woman it shouldn’t be a problem and I shouldn’t act like that. I told him, “if I’ve told you”, “I don’t like it”, that he needs to stop and he should respect that. He says it doesn’t matter. Am I overreacting?

