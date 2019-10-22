Sam Sylk Reality Hour: He Proposed To Get Back At Her!?

When a man gets down on one knee and proposes to a woman, that is typically the happiest day of her life. But what happens when a week after him popping the question she finds out he only did it to play tit for tat with his ex? Would you go through with the wedding?

A woman reached out to Sam Sylk, radio host of The Sam Sylk Show on 93.1 WZAK, during his Reality Hour segment by dropping a letter in his Facebook Message box, to ask him should she say I do when she is in fear that her fiancé’ is going to say I think so.

Take a listen to the marriage counseling that Sam Sylk gave her for free below.

Dear Sam, My boyfriend spoke to me about marriage a few times and he told me he wanted us to get engaged however after few months he completely stopped talking about it, but he still talked about our future together from time to time. One day we were out kickn it and he started about the engagement and I said jokingly, “are you waiting for me to propose?” and he didn’t say anything. I have serious trust issues, the thing is I recently found out that his ex got engaged just around the time he spoke to me about getting engaged, and I can’t stop thinking that maybe that’s the reason why he thought about marriage in the first place. Am I wasting my time in this relationship? Instead of talking about marriage should I be considering giving him space to himself together?