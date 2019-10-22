CLOSE
- CLE
Home- CLE

LOCAL NEWS: Bone Thugs Fan From Japan Performs In Lakewood

Bone Thugs-N-Harmony In Concert - Fort Lauderdale

Source: Johnny Louis / Getty

via fox8cleveland:

A man from Japan who traveled to Cleveland to meet his hip-hop idols performed at Mahall’s in Lakewood Monday night.

Ryo Muranaka, a rapper who goes by the stage name Shiba Dogg, said he sold everything and bought a one-way ticket in hopes of meeting his heroes: Bone Thugs-n-Harmony. Muranaka does not speak any English, had many of his belongings stolen and ended up stranded in Ohio.

CLICK HERE to read full story

LOCAL NEWS: Bone Thugs Fan From Japan Performs In Lakewood  was originally published on praisecleveland.com

Videos
Latest
Whitney Houston
Robyn Crawford Breaks Her Silence on Whitney Houston
 10 hours ago
11.06.19
American multinational chain Starbucks Coffee store seen in...
Starbucks Bringing Back Its Annual Seasonal Tradition: Their…
 11 hours ago
11.06.19
Sam Sylk
Sam Sylk Show Reality Hour: Is It Them…
 13 hours ago
11.06.19
John Witherspoon
John Witherspoon Laid To Rest In Star Studded…
 13 hours ago
11.06.19
Exclusives
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close