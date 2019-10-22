via fox8cleveland:

A man from Japan who traveled to Cleveland to meet his hip-hop idols performed at Mahall’s in Lakewood Monday night.

Ryo Muranaka, a rapper who goes by the stage name Shiba Dogg, said he sold everything and bought a one-way ticket in hopes of meeting his heroes: Bone Thugs-n-Harmony. Muranaka does not speak any English, had many of his belongings stolen and ended up stranded in Ohio.

LOCAL NEWS: Bone Thugs Fan From Japan Performs In Lakewood was originally published on praisecleveland.com