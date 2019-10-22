CLOSE
Sam Sylk Reality Hour: Co-Parenting Discipline Gone Wrong

Co-parenting should and could be an amazing thing when everyone is one the same page however when it comes to disciplining a child do they really need each others permission on how and when to administer it?

A woman reached out  Sam Sylk, radio host of The Sam Sylk Show on 93.1 WZAK, during his Reality Hour segment by dropping a letter in his Facebook Message box, furious that her ex laid hands on their daughter and wanted to know isn’t there a thin line between a custodial parent and co-parenting and should the custodial be the one giving the punishments for-real.

Did Sam Sylk give her a reality check that she was okay with?  Take a look below.

Dear Sam

My daughter is 12 years old and her father and I haven’t been together since she was a baby. However we do co-parent very well up until this recent incident. My daughter got into a fight at school. The school called me while I was at work and I didn’t get to the phone before they called her dad. Her dad went to the school and picked her up then spanked her when they got home. Although according to my daughter the fight was started by another girl. I choose to discipline through talking things out first. And I felt that since I am the custodial parent he should have waited for me before he decided to spank her. I feel that we should have been on the same page before he disciplined her. Because of the situation on what caused the fight I feel a spanking was too harsh What are your thoughts?

Exclusives
