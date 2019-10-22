Tupac Back?: White Man With The Same Name As The Late Rapper Arrested In Tennessee

Tupac back…well sort of. A white man with the same name as the late rapper, Tupac Shakur, was arrested in Tennessee, and he is living his best “thug life.”

Over the weekend, a white man who goes by the name Tupac A. Shakur was arrested by Tennessee authorities after he allegedly threatened police with a knife. When cops searched White Pac, they found a needle and multiple baggies of meth on him.

Johnson City Police say officers responded to a call Saturday about the 40-year-old Tupac, who had warrants out for his arrest, and when they tried to detain him cops say he turned toward the officers with a blade in his hand.

Shakur was busted after a brief struggle … and cops say they searched him and found a syringe and multiple baggies of meth. Tupac was booked on charges of aggravated assault, resisting arrest, simple possession of meth, and unlawful drug paraphernalia.

White Pac is currently sitting in jail, probably not working on his rhymes and being held on an $18,000 bond. No word if his parents named him Tupac Shakur at birth or whether he changed his name. We are willing to bet it is definitely the latter, but we are truly living in strange times. If his name is indeed legit, he clearly wasted a golden opportunity.

