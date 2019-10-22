CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Nicki Minaj and Kenneth Petty Married On The Low

The Queens rapper is officially and unequivocally off the market.

Nicki Minaj The Meadows Festival

Source: @PhotosByBeanz / @PhotosByBeanz

Congratulations are in order. Nicki Minaj and her fiance Kenneth Petty are already married after holding a secret ceremony on Monday (Oct. 21).

Like more everyone, we’re not so low key surprised it wasn’t a public affair, or at least livestreamed on Instagram.

However, she pretty much confirmed the nuptials in an IG post that features a clip with all types of “Mr.” and “Mrs.” and “Bride” and “Groom” apparel like coffee mugs and baseball caps. And the caption, “Onika Tanya Maraj-Petty 10•21•19,” sealed the deal.

The couple has been dating since late 2018 and announced their engagement over the slander. But, the groom has been catching all types of flack considering he is a registered sex offender. That, and he served time for manslaughter.

Nevertheless, dude put a ring on the YMCMB Barbie.

Nicki Minaj and Kenneth Petty Married On The Low  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 93.1 WZAK:
#WakandaCameToSlay! Black Folks Are Rolling Up To Theaters To See ‘Black Panther’ Like This…
60 photos
Videos
Latest
Byron Cage In Concert - Decatur, Georgia
Gospel Singer Micah Stampley’s Daughter Dies At 15
 10 hours ago
10.22.19
LisaRaye McCoy Says Duane Martin Ruined Her Marriage…
 12 hours ago
10.22.19
Nickelodeon Universe Park Opening This Week
 12 hours ago
10.22.19
[Photos] Kayne West Gifts Kim with $1 Million…
 13 hours ago
10.22.19
Exclusives
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close