LisaRaye McCoy Says Duane Martin Ruined Her Marriage and Tisha Campbell Agrees

If you missed the intense episode of “Uncensored” starring actress LisaRaye McCoy well you missed one hell of an episode!

LisaRaye sat down to talk about how her co-star Duane Martin ruined her marriage with her ex husband Mike Misick by introducing him to different women.

The drama doesn’t stop there she also went into detail on how Eddie Murphy’s ex wife Nicole Murpghy slept with her ex husband as well.

And if you don’t believe her then her is some more tea as Tisha Campbell Martin, Duane’s ex wife confirms that LisaRaye was being honest with everything she said. Tisha was married to duane from 1996-2018.

Source: tmz.com

