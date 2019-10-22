CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

LisaRaye McCoy Says Duane Martin Ruined Her Marriage and Tisha Campbell Agrees

Celebrity Sightings In New York City - May 22, 2012

Source: Ray Tamarra / Getty

If you missed the intense episode of “Uncensored” starring actress LisaRaye McCoy well you missed one hell of an episode!

LisaRaye sat down to talk about how her co-star Duane Martin ruined her marriage with her ex husband Mike Misick by introducing him to different women.

The drama doesn’t stop there she also went into detail on how Eddie Murphy’s ex wife Nicole Murpghy slept with her ex husband as well.

And if you don’t believe her then her is some more tea as Tisha Campbell Martin, Duane’s ex wife confirms that LisaRaye was being honest with everything she said. Tisha was married to duane from 1996-2018.

Source: tmz.com

LisaRaye McCoy Says Duane Martin Ruined Her Marriage and Tisha Campbell Agrees  was originally published on wtlcfm.com

Also On 93.1 WZAK:
#WakandaCameToSlay! Black Folks Are Rolling Up To Theaters To See ‘Black Panther’ Like This…
60 photos
Videos
Latest
Byron Cage In Concert - Decatur, Georgia
Gospel Singer Micah Stampley’s Daughter Dies At 15
 3 hours ago
10.22.19
LisaRaye McCoy Says Duane Martin Ruined Her Marriage…
 5 hours ago
10.22.19
Nickelodeon Universe Park Opening This Week
 6 hours ago
10.22.19
[Photos] Kayne West Gifts Kim with $1 Million…
 6 hours ago
10.22.19
Exclusives
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close